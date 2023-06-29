HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Public Library will receive a $1.7 million infusion to help repair its downtown location.

The site has been closed ever since a pipe burst in late December. Most of the library’s collections were spared, but computers and furniture on the first, second and part of the third floor were damaged. The Hartford History Center’s historical collections were unharmed, along with items in glass cases and filing cabinets. Other exhibits, including the ArtWalk and the Romare Bearden murals, also avoided damage.

State House Speaker Matt Ritter (D-District 1) said that reopening the library is essential.

“It helps so many people,” he said during an announcement Thursday about the funding. “If you come here on a normal day, you will see kids and adults. This is their one access to the internet and a computer. You will see people taking out movies and books. This is a lively place.”

Another $1.5 million for the project is expected to be announced on Friday.