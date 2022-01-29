Hartford Public Library partnering with Griffin Health to host COVID vaccine clinics

A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In partnership with Griffin Health, Hartford Public Library will be hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the city during February and March.

The times and locations of the clinics are as follows:

Downtown Library | 500 Main St. on Feb. 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 1-4 p.m. Vaccines available for those 5+

Albany Library | 1250 Albany Ave. on Feb. 10, 24; March 10, 24 from 2-5 p.m. Vaccines available for those 5+

Camp Field Library | 30 Campfield Ave. on Feb. 3, 17; March 3, 17 from 2-5 p.m. Vaccines available for those 12+ only

Appointments are not required. First, second doses and booster shots will be available. Patients are asked to bring identification and insurance information if available but no one will be turned away for lack of ID or insurance.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.