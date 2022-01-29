Hartford Public Library partnering with Griffin Health to host COVID vaccine clinics

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In partnership with Griffin Health, Hartford Public Library will be hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the city during February and March.

The times and locations of the clinics are as follows:

  • Downtown Library | 500 Main St. on Feb. 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 1-4 p.m. Vaccines available for those 5+
  • Albany Library | 1250 Albany Ave. on Feb. 10, 24; March 10, 24 from 2-5 p.m. Vaccines available for those 5+
  • Camp Field Library | 30 Campfield Ave. on Feb. 3, 17; March 3, 17 from 2-5 p.m. Vaccines available for those 12+ only

Appointments are not required. First, second doses and booster shots will be available. Patients are asked to bring identification and insurance information if available but no one will be turned away for lack of ID or insurance.

Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Hartford

Crews digging out from Saturday’s winter storm in Connecticut

News /

2 p.m. Hartford update

News /

1 p.m. Windsor conditions

News /

9 a.m. - Rocky Hill conditions

News /

Tractor trailer crash in West Hartford

News /

2 p.m. West Haven update

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss