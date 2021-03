HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Public Library plans to reopen its downtown branch on April 19.

Customers will be allowed to use the library for a two-hour visit period. Self-check machines will be available for customer convenience and safety.

Computers and copy machines will also be available. Seating will be socially distanced.

The children’s room is having its floors replaced and will not be available for public use. Materials will be moved to the first floor.