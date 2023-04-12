HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Another branch of the Hartford Public Library is back open and it has a new centerpiece.

The Ropkins Library on Main Street has reopened after a renovation. The family-friendly space in the Clay Arsenal neighborhood is now home to the first Hartford History Center Annex in the library branch system.

“One of the wonderful things about this collection is — it filled in a visual gap in our historical archives to really understand what the city looked like so that we can refer back to that,” an attendee said at the reopening.

One feature of the updated branch includes photographs of Hartford’s streetscapes from the middle of the 20th century.



