Hartford Public Library sees changes in 2021 due to an increase in COVID cases

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Changes are coming to the Hartford Public Library in the new year due to an increase in COVID cases.

Starting Jan. 1, there wil be no contact-free pick up of books at the branch libraries. It will be available at the downtown library only.

RELATED: Hartford Public Library’s downtown location temporarily closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure

The public library will no longer offer appointments for notary services. Appointments for ID and passport services will still be available but limited to two per day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Police investigating stabbing at Glastonbury home; 2 taken to the hospital

News /

Families, ACLU hold protest in Hartford calling for further measures to protect inmates from COVID-19

News /

Hartford Public Library sees changes in 2021 due to an increase in COVID cases

News /

Bristol hospital receives global recognition for pandemic response

News /

WRWS Avon

News /

State's Attorney releases preliminary report, bodycam of fatal officer-involved shooting in Hartford

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss