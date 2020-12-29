Hartford Public Library sees changes in 2021 due to an increase in COVID cases

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Changes are coming to the Hartford Public Library in the new year due to an increase in COVID cases.

Starting Jan. 1, there wil be no contact-free pick up of books at the branch libraries. It will be available at the downtown library only.

RELATED: Hartford Public Library’s downtown location temporarily closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure

The public library will no longer offer appointments for notary services. Appointments for ID and passport services will still be available but limited to two per day.