HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With so many of us spending more time than every inside, the internet is more important than ever.

With that in mind, the Hartford Public Library is trying to make Wi-Fi more accessible throughout the city. The library has prioritized delivering Wi-Fi hotspots to spaces where people are homebound or to those who don’t have Wi-Fi access.

Its library on wheels is a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot. They plan to use it as a mobile Wi-Fi hub throughout the city.