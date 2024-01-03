HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford Public Library is kicking off 2024 with a brand-new look.

The Hartford Public Library unveiled its new logo on Wednesday at the downtown branch. The logo represents the library’s core values and functions.

New Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam (D) was on hand for the big unveiling, marking his first press conference in office.

“This new logo, this new branding is a visual representation of who this library is. A library that always changes, always evolves, and always looks to better represent the city that it serves,” Arulampalam said.

2024 is a big year for the Hartford Public Library, as it marks the 250th anniversary of its founding.

The Hartford Public Library will celebrate their anniversary with community events and programs that highlight its history.

You can visit the library’s new website at hplct.org/.