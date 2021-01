HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- People all across Connecticut are bracing Thursday for the bitter cold forecast for the next few days. It could become dangerous if you have to be out in it, so News 8 spoke with a doctor about the dangers and how you can protect yourself.

The temperatures are forecast to be in the single digits overnight Thursday and remain well below freezing for several days. The state's Cold Weather Protocol has now been activated and warming shelters have been made available for those most vulnerable. Hamden schools also announced Thursday afternoon they are going remote Friday due to the frigid temps.