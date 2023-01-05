HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Library’s downtown branch located at 500 Main St. will remain closed for repairs following a flood on Christmas that damaged the building.

City and library leaders met on Thursday to oversee the damage to the branch. Leaders discussed how they plan to preserve the parts of the library that were not damaged and how to evaluate the path forward — to rebuild the space.

Reaction pours in following the death of Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams



In the meantime, leaders advise the public to use the library’s other branches.



“Albany and Park are our two largest branch locations, so they do take on a larger role now, especially with weekend services, but we have the camp field branch library, [and the] Dwight Library, which is located within the Parkville School,” Bridget Quinn, President and CEO of the Hartford Public Library said.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the damage would have been worse if Hartford firefighters had not responded so quickly over a holiday weekend.

A list of the Hartford Public Libary’s branches can be found below:

Albany Library – 1250 Albany Ave.

1250 Albany Ave. Barbour Library -261 Barbour St.

-261 Barbour St. Camp Field Library – 30 Campfield Ave.

30 Campfield Ave. Dwight Library -7 New Park Ave.

-7 New Park Ave. Park Street Library @ the Lyric – 603 Park St.

For more information on the Hartford Public Library their website here.