HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Public Library announced Monday that it will temporarily cease on-site operations at its Downtown Library due to potential exposure to COVID-19.

The library will remain closed through Dec. 27. All contact-free services will also be suspended.

Online resources will be available. Library staff will be working remotely to answer calls and address emails.

The Downtown Library will reopen to the public on Dec. 28 with normal business hours and contact-free services.