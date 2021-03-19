 

Hartford Public Schools announces Teacher of the Year nominees for 2021

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Public Schools revealed the list of nominees for this year’s Teacher of the Year.

37 teachers have been nominated by their schools to participate. Event officials say each nominee will now undergo an intensive virtual screening and interview process conducted by a district-wide Teacher of the Year Committee made up of Hartford Public Schools directors, officials from the Hartford Federation of Teachers and previous award winners.

The winner will be announced on Thursday, May 27, 2021

Shakira Perez, an English Teacher at Classical Magnet School, won the award for 2020.

Shakira Perez

This year’s nominees are listed below:

School/LocationCandidate Name
Annie Fisher STEM Magnet School Diana Martinez
Betances Learning Lab Magnet SchoolMichelle Vandersloot
Betances STEM Magnet School Sarah McCarthy
Breakthrough Magnet School NorthAnne Fournier
Breakthrough Magnet School SouthErin Baniak
Bulkeley High SchoolMelissa Lesser
Burns Latino Studies AcademyCoronica Richardson
Burr SchoolNicole Selmanie
Capital Preparatory MagnetArleen Monroe
Classical MagnetKimberly Webster
Dwight Bellizzi SchoolKathleen Doran 
Environmental Sciences Magnet at Mary HookerKaren Zyjeski
Expeditionary Learning Academy at MoylanLisa Smith
Global Communications AcademyHeather Pescetelli
Great Path Academy at Manchester Community CollegeKevin Simpson
Hartford Magnet Trinity College AcademyMartina McCrory
Hartford Pre-K Magnet SchoolKathleen O’Donnell
Hartford Public High SchoolAnna Krajewska
Kennelly SchoolScott Zullo
Kinsella Magnet School of Performing ArtsDennis Rizzo 
MD Fox SchoolJulius Prescod
McDonough Middle SchoolRichard DeRosa
Milner Middle School Brandon Lorentz
MLK Middle School Danielle Griffiths
Naylor SchoolAgnieszka Klimas
Parkville Community SchoolChristopher Fitzner
Pathways Academy of Technology & DesignFrederick Rubelmann
Rawson SchoolJared Berg
Renzulli Gifted & Talented AcademyAntonio Ruiz
Sanchez Elementary SchoolDebra Bouldin
SAND SchoolVictoria Shears
Sport & Medical Sciences AcademyJoanna Dropa
University High MagnetDennis Obie
Weaver High SchoolMatthew Fuller
Webster MicroSociety Magnet SchoolStephanie MacDonald
West Middle SchoolGayle Santee
Wish Museum SchoolAnnamaria Sollima

