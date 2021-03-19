Hartford Public Schools announces Teacher of the Year nominees for 2021

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Public Schools revealed the list of nominees for this year’s Teacher of the Year.

37 teachers have been nominated by their schools to participate. Event officials say each nominee will now undergo an intensive virtual screening and interview process conducted by a district-wide Teacher of the Year Committee made up of Hartford Public Schools directors, officials from the Hartford Federation of Teachers and previous award winners.

The winner will be announced on Thursday, May 27, 2021

Shakira Perez, an English Teacher at Classical Magnet School, won the award for 2020.

This year’s nominees are listed below: