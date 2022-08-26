HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Students in Hartford are heading back to class on Monday, but later Friday afternoon, an event is being held to get everyone back in the spirit of learning.

The event is called The Hartford Public Schools Community Canvass. The purpose is to raise awareness about the first day of school, which is next Monday.

School officials will be going into neighborhoods handing out information to get everyone ready for a new school year.

Another event to kick off the school year was held on Thursday, the annual convocation. It’s a time when teachers come together just before the start of school.

The last convocation was held at the XL Center in 2019, just before the start of the pandemic. Organizers reflected on these hard times.

“Three years later, here we are. I believe, together today we are stronger and ready to tackle what lies ahead,” said Hartford’s Superintendent Dr. LeslieTorres-Rodriguez. “Today we celebrate you and we focus on your renewal and healing.”

Friday’s annual canvassing kicks off at 10 a.m. and will help students prepare for classes on Monday.