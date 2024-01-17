HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Public Schools could see major cuts next August as it faces a $77 million budget deficit.

The district’s superintendent said the projected deficit has already dropped from the $100 million estimated a few months ago.

“Most of our cost drivers are fixed,” Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said. “What we haven’t included are some saving assumptions there in that number. So, we know that number is going to continue to go down.”

The public weighed in on the deficit during Tuesday night’s virtual board of education meeting.

The two biggest issues are the drying up of federal COVID-19 relief funds and inflation-driven costs.

“Certainly, this was a great aid to the inner-city students,” Hartford resident Michael Downs said. “There was marked improvement in reading and mathematical scores, and their testing.”

The district also spends more than twice the statewide average on special education and almost $100 million yearly to send Hartford students to magnet schools in other places.

“Those are things that are out of our control,” Torres-Rodriguez said. “Those are state-level formulas that I know are being examined and looked at.”

The pandemic may be gone, but it left a legacy of social and mental health and wellness needs in schools. The superintendent is hoping to get help with those.

“We have resources that show up differently in different enrichment opportunities that some of our community-based providers can bring to our students, right?” Torres-Rodriguez said. “Those are things that Hartford Public Schools doesn’t necessarily have to shoulder.”

She and the board of education plan more meetings with the public to discuss the problem and potential solutions.