Hartford Public Schools, Saint Francis Hospital to hold pop-up COVID vaccine clinic for students Thursday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Public School students ages 16 and up will have the chance to get the COVID vaccine Thursday afternoon.

In partnership with Saint Francis Hospital, Hartford students who want the vaccines will be able to go to an exclusive pop-up clinic to get the Pfizer vaccine.

Starting at noon, students who pre-registered through their school will arrive at Gengras Auditorium for their shot in the arm. Parents who bring their teens to the clinic can also get a shot too.

Students will be back on May 7 to get the second dose of Pfizer.