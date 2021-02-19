Hartford Public Schools says full-time in-person classrooms to return March 1

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday, Hartford Public Schools announced PreK – 9 students will return to in-person learning full-time starting March 1.

Hartford Public Schools said the district plans to shift back to full-time in-person learning for PreK – 9 students and families that chose that learning option as of Monday, March 1.

“Following guidelines in the Hartford Public Schools Return to Learn plan, and based on guidance from local and state health officials, we will transition back to “Yellow” status, or five days of school per week, for PreK-9 in-person students,” said Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.

The “Shift to Yellow Status” includes:

PreK – 9 in-person students will resume attending school five days per week, with half-day Wednesdays.

10-12th graders will continue in the hybrid model without change for now.

Students who opted for fully online learning will continue without change.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Superintendent Torres-Rodriguez will host virtual town halls for families and staff to learn more about the upcoming shift and ask questions. Families will be invited by email and can find also information about the virtual event here.