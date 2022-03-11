HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Public Schools announced on Friday that the district will shift to a mask-optional status.

The mask-optional status will be effective Monday, March 28, therefore, Friday, March 25 will be the last days that masks are required in Hartford Public School’s building.

This decision comes as COVID-19 cases continue to drop across the state.

Also, effective Monday, March 28, unvaccinated staff will no longer be required to complete the Kokomo wellness screener on a daily basis. Unvaccinated staff must still complete Kokomo if they have a known exposure to someone who has COVID-19.

Hartford Public Schools will also be distributing two boxes of rapid antigen test kits to each student and staff member within the next two weeks.

