Hartford Public Schools to continue in-person, full-time learning through Nov. 6

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Public Schools says hey will not be making any changes to its learning model — at least for now.

Students will keep going to class in-person full-time at least through Nov. 6. Officials will re-evaluate Nov. 2.

“All of that, of course, is with that caveat that if something unexpected happens, if there is a dramatic spike, if there is a significant change in what we’re seeing in terms of in-school transmission, that could change our calculus,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Leaders have been considering moving to a hybrid model, but the mayor says they decided not to because the number of cases has stayed steady. He says there’s been no significant transmission in schools.