Hartford Public Schools students learning remotely returning to full-time in-person learning March 29

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Public Schools announced Thursday that students learning remotely will transition back to full-time in-person learning starting March 29.

The students will be in the classroom five days a week.

Some Hartford students are already back in the classroom, but this effort is being made specifically for those still learning remotely.

Getting the teachers and staff vaccinated against COVID-19 has helped the district come to this decision. A total of 2,171 educators, staff, and school-based partners have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The mass vaccinations of staff, along with our robust health and safety protocols, are key steps in returning staff and students back to the environment where we know our students learn best, the classroom,” said Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez. “We also firmly believe there are several benefits to our students returning to the classroom full-time. Those benefits include equitable access to academic and social-emotional support, and deeper connections with their peers and caring adults to improve their well-being.”

“We’ve been able to maintain in-person learning for many of our students throughout this year but getting every Hartford Public Schools student back in the classroom five days a week is so important, and this is a huge step forward for our kids, our families, and our community,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “This would not be possible without the hard work of the district and our health department to create safe learning environments, the commitment of our educators, and the partnerships that allowed us to get more than 2,000 educators and staff vaccinated quickly. I’m deeply grateful to everyone at HPS for working hard to get back to full time in-person learning, and I’m thrilled for our students and families.”

The school community will have a chance to participate in a Family Town Hall on March 24 to hear more details on the transition to in-person learning. It will be from 5:30 PM to 6:15 PM in English; 6:30 PM to 7:15 PM in Spanish.

Families with questions about the transition to in-person learning are asked to call the child’s school directly.