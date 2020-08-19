Hartford Public Schools to hand out smart thermometers to families in back to school supply

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A school supply giveaway continues for students in need in Hartford as most kids in the capital city are choosing to head back to the classroom on September 8. But today’s giveaway item won’t be a traditional back to school supply.

“We’re going to be giving out 4,000 smart thermometers to families a part of the Hartford Public Schools family. They can take kids’ temperatures and the family’s temperature to be part of the broader effort to help us identify anyone who may have the coronavirus,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Those thermometers will be available for pick up at the Wish School and Parkville Community School.