HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Public Schools will use part of a federal $2.1 million grant to create a crime and violence prevention program, the district announced on Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Education’s grant will support a full-service community school model at M.D. Fox Elementary School, Burr Middle School and Bulkeley High School.

The plan is for staff at Hartford Public Schools to work alongside community partners to boost students’ support system, expand activities both in and out of school, and increase community and family engagement.

“For over 13 years, Hartford Public Schools has been committed to Full Service Community Schools (FSCS) that provide wraparound supports that help remove barriers to learning and ensure access to opportunities so our students can excel in the classroom and throughout their communities,” said Nuchette Black-Burke, the chief of family and community partnerships at Hartford Public Schools. “The financial resources provided by the USDE will allow us to continue building on our Community School frame, all in service of our students and families. We are honored to have received this grant award and appreciate the USDE for their commitment to Community Schools.”

The grant will also allow the Hartford Public Schools system to create a career readiness program.