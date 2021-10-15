Hartford Public Works Department plans to host gun buyback events

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s one of the biggest gun buyback events ever in the state of Connecticut. Seven different cities and towns are hosting buyback events Saturday, Oct. 16. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Hartford Public Works Department is one of the six locations around the state where you can bring in an unwanted gun Saturday and walk out with a gift card in your pocket.

Turn in a rifle or a shotgun, get a $50 gift card. Turn in a handgun, get a $100 gift card. Turn in an assault weapon, get a $200 gift card.

“If you’ve got a gun that you don’t want, that you don’t know how to handle, that you are not safely storing, that maybe you inherited or maybe you discovered, this is your opportunity to safely turn it in,” explained Mayor Luke Bronin.

There are also gun safes available free for people with permits. That gets the support of the Newtown Action Alliance based on what happened at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.

“What if Nancy Lanza nine years ago did not have guns in her home,” hypothesized the Alliance Po Murray, whose neighbors were killed in the shooting.”What if she had all her guns locked up in gun safes?”

And what if the dad of a friend of Ethan Song had his guns in a safe? Song probably would not have accidentally shot himself.

“I wish I could stand here and tell you that Ethan’s death is an outlier, but sadly it is not,” said Ethan’s mother, Kristin Song. “Eight to nine a day are dying because they have gained access to unsecured guns.”

There are only a limited number of safes available, but they will take any and all guns. They don’t even have to work.

“So please if you have an unwanted gun, or if you have a gun that is not secure, please, please, stop by one of the seven gun buybacks because it may save a life,” Song said.

In addition to Hartford Public Works, there are locations in Bridgeport, Guilford, Newtown, Stamford, Waterbury, and Norwalk that are hosting gun buybacks Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.