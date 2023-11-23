HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford is one of the most LGBTQ-friendly cities in the U.S., according to data from Clever Real Estate.

The study examined 14 metrics across 50 major U.S. metropolitan areas and determined San Francisco is the most welcoming city for the LGBTQ community.

The list used criteria like “Pride events per 100,000 residents” and “Count of state-level anti-trans legislation” to complete the rankings.

On the opposite end of the scale, Memphis, Tennessee, is named the least LGBTQ-friendly city due in part to the large percentage of residents who oppose same-sex marriage.

While the capital of Connecticut may only have 0.08 gay bars per 100,000 residents, which is 73% fewer than average, Hartford does offer its residents 0.25 PFLAG chapters per capita — 213% more than the average metro area in the study.

Hartford’s state equality tally score is 39, which is 134% higher than the average state’s tally score of 16.7. Only 11% of residents oppose same-sex marriage, which is significantly less than the national average of 27%.