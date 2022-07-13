HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford is receiving a $6.3 million state grant to help with the redevelopment of an area new Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

The long-blighted area just north of downtown between North Crossing and the Clay Arsenal neighborhood will be converted into 61 mixed-income housing units, 8,500 feet of retail space, and a public plaza.

“We’re between so many important neighborhoods and so many important new developments and we’re standing on a completely underutilized, gorgeous corner lot. So, this will fill in our corner lot and will complete this sort of vibrant corridor that’s coming from the ballpark,” said Alexandra Daum.

The City of Hartford is partnering with the San Juan Center and Carabetta Development on the project.