City of Hartford reinstates indoor mask mandate until end of January

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An indoor mask mandate is now in effect in Hartford through the end of the month, Mayor Luke Bronin announced Monday.

“We all hope that the omicron surge will soon peak and that we’ll see case rates fall, but with the current numbers, we’ve got to do whatever we can, even at the margins,” Bronin said. “In putting this indoor mask requirement back in place right now, we’re thinking first and foremost about those frontline workers who have no choice but to interact with the public at large, and who deserve whatever additional protection we can give them.” 

Exceptions to the mandate include those with relevant medical conditions, kids under the age of 2, those eating or drinking, and in certain circumstances inside private offices and office buildings.  

Bronin also announced an updated allocation plan for added at-home test kits and KN95 and N95 masks, utilizing the City’s current inventory and the supplies purchased by the state.

“Test kits and masks are valuable tools in our ongoing fight against COVID-19, but the very best thing everyone can do to protect themselves and others from COVID is to get vaccinated or boosted,” Bronin said. If you have not yet done so, go out and get your vaccine today.”

According to the mayor’s office, Hartford’s current supply of at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed as follows:

  • 3,500 kits for staff of the Hartford Public Schools, Early Learning Centers, and the Hartford Family Child Care Network
  • 2,200 kits for staff and residents of the Hartford Housing Authority and elderly assisted living facilities and housing developments with home-bound seniors
  • 2,750 kits for City employees providing essential in-person public services, and for Hartford Public Library employees
  • 500 kits for the staff and guests at City senior centers
  • 2,000 kits to be held in reserve pending future allocations

In addition to at-home test kits, city officials will distribute thousands of KN95 and N95 masks purchased by the City to the same partner organizations this week.

Another shipment of additional test kits designated for school students is anticipated later in the week from the state. The mayor’s office said a distribution plan for these materials would come after city officials confirm details and receive the shipment.

