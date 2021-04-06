Hartford removing barriers, increasing access to COVID vaccine; pop-up clinics offer free shot regardless of citizenship status

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 250 Johnson & Johnson on-dose COVID-19 vaccines were distributed to Hartford residents in the Five Corners Neighborhood Tuesday. It was a free walk-up clinic with no appointment necessary.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says removing barriers to getting vaccinated is a priority for the city. That is why Tuesday’s clinic brought shots to vulnerable communities regardless of citizenship status.

All the clinic required to get vaccinated was an ID or a piece of mail with your name and Hartford address on it.

Governor Ned Lamont and Mayor Bronin were on hand Tuesday afternoon. Mayor Bronin says the city is prioritizing delivering as many vaccines as possible.

Also important note: the mayor announced a new campaign to vaccine ate homebound residents in partnership with Harriet Home Health Services.

The city says there is a goal of giving 100 COVID shots per week out to residents who cannot leave their homes.

For now, the mayor says Johnson & Johnson has become the priority vaccine for these pop-up clinics to ensure folks are covered and don’t need to follow up.

Mayor Bronin hopes this opportunity makes it easy for Hartford and the surrounding areas to get ahead of the virus.

“Get yourself protected because one of the bigger risks that we all face is this race of vaccines against the variant,” he said. “And if we all wait-and-see or too many people wait-and-see, we give the variants that opportunity to come back and beat us. And so if we want to put this pandemic in the past and beat it, we gotta all do this together.”

Tomorrow the city will be holding another clinic at the Free Center on New Britain Avenue.

