HARTFPRD, Conn. (WTNH) – Fireworks, food trucks, live music and carousel rides were all part of the New Year’s Eve celebration at First Night Hartford.

The annual downtown event featured family friendly entertainment at Bushnell Park.

“Oh my God, it’s beautiful,” said Dawn Merritt of Hartford. “It’s packed! Everybody is enjoying the ice-skating rink. The lines are long, but they’re great, they’re moving.”

“The setup is nice,” said Camillia Deoliveira of Hartford. “It’s cold, but we’re going to walk around and warm up.”

The chilly Sunday night couldn’t stop the First Night festivities, which included organizers partnering with nearby venues and restaurants to provide free activities and other offers.

Now in its 35th year, leaders say the event is the longest-running New Year’s Eve celebration in Connecticut.

“It was the businesses downtown who wanted it to happen, who made it happen; and we’re just carrying that torch forward,” said Event Director Jeff Devereux. “The event is designed to be, sort of, pedestrian friendly.”

Looking back on 2023, folks we spoke to had mixed reactions about their year.

“[It was] semi fair,” said Anthony Garcia of Hartford. “I want some more money.”

“It was wonderful,” said Merritt. “It was like a rollercoaster. It has its ups and downs and its curves; but once you’re off of it you’re like ‘woo!”

They say they hope for more thrills and new heights in 2024.

“Travel,” Garcia said. “A new car!”

“Just embrace [2024] and take it as it comes in, and just be happy that I have my health and everything around me is moving right along,” said Merritt.

Hartford’s Mayor-elect Arunan Arulampalam was sworn into the city’s top job just after midnight, under the Soldiers and Sailors Arch at Bushnell Park.