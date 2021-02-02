Hartford residents continue to dig out one day after snowstorm

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– In Hartford, around a foot of snow was left on the ground and cleaning it up is an all hands on deck event.

“What a way to retire,” said China Robertson, Hartford.

This is not what China Robertson envisioned two months in from retirement from the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority…

“This is my reward,” said Robertson. “To clean my car off, I have to dig all the way around.”

Getting out wasn’t so easy for her neighbors. They pitched in to help one another dig out from around a foot of snow.

From city workers clearing the way so park goers can walk dogs, to clearing out long driveways and sidewalks. Not everyone enjoyed a morning as peaceful as a falcon. Tuesday was a rough go around greater Hartford.

“I was lucky I was able to work from home yesterday,” said Barbara Shaw, Hartford. “Running behind because I work at Hands on Hartford. Our team gets in early so I know they’re in getting our meals ready for the community.”

Barbara Shaw also getting help from her neighbor, Anthony Matthews, to dig out before serving the community.

“It’s been a breeze thanks to him,” said Shaw.

Matthews says he doesn’t mind. But he does have one ask for the city.

“I just wish the plows wouldn’t throw as much snow on the sidewalk. It’s bad for your back,” said Matthews.

And Robertson’s not ready for more snow in the 8-day forecast.

“Not looking forward to it, but it’s good exercise,” said Robertson.