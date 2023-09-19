HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford is teaming up with Headspace, the Copper Beech Institute and the Greater Hartford Arts Council to extend wellness resources to residents.

The partnership is being touted as a unique public-private partnership.

All residents, along with students, city employees and Hartford Public Schools employees will have free access to mindfulness and personalized mediation resources from the Headspace app. The Copper Beech Institute will also provide self-care and mental wellness training for city employees.

More information on free access to the app is available online.