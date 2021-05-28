Hartford residents share their Memorial Day weekend travel plans amid Friday night rain, traffic

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Rain or no rain–a lot of people are doing some traveling on this first day of the long holiday weekend.

Friday night, and the sun went down early the clouds came out and the rain let loose. Throw that on top of a typical memorial day traffic; Friday night turned into A memorial day slog.

It’s a rough start to the memorial day weekend, rain and heavy traffic.

“They weave zig and zag, they stop and go and ride their brakes, they’re obnoxious, and then when they cut you off, it’s your fault,” said Santo Boccaccio.

Carlos Santana, Hartford, found a way to beat both, “I’m going to Puerto Rico to see my mom. My mom — she’s going to be 90 years old, so I’m going to celebrate it with her.”

So the traffic has really been hit-or-miss. But it is lighter traffic than normal because of the rain many people staying home.

“We’re just hanging local this year, keep it quiet,” said Tina Michaud, “well because it’s at home, I’m going to barbecue on the deck, and will just move it into the house if we have to, we also have some awnings, that help, that’s how we’re going to deal with that.”

Others aren’t going to let the traffic or the weather stop them at all.

Santo Boccaccio said, “I’m going to sleep in for a little while, and then go on the boat Saturday morning, and try and time around the weather, yes and if I don’t make it back, I love you all!”

You got to love that! Whether it’s rain or wind or traffic, as long as you keep your sense of humor, take your time, you will enjoy the weekend.