HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford opened two miles of Park Street on Sunday to pedestrians for DominGO!, an event that takes place three times a year.

The celebration included jump roping, basketball, soccer, dance classes and live music.

“This is our chance to reclaim this avenue for a day, to take it back from cars and for community for biking, walking, dance, sitting in a lawn chair and enjoying some of the amazing food that we’ve got out here,” Mayor Luke Bronin said.

He got in on some of the festivities, tweeting a video of him jumping rope.

“(Not a lot of points for style, but lots of fun.),” he posted.

The event is an open-street initiative meant to give people the chance to explore downtown. The next DominGO! is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 23 on Main Street.