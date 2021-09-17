Hartford residents use scooters to celebrate National Park(ing) Day

HARTFORD, Conn., (WTNH)– People are taking over parking spaces across the world, including a space right behind City Hall in Hartford.

For the folks who dropped off their scooters in Hartford today, they’re transforming a parking space into something a little special because today is National Park(ing) Day

It can take you a minute to get the hang of riding one of the scooters. But once you download the app, everything becomes simpler.

“We are looking at micro-mobility and alternative modes of transportation, and really trying to push safety and how can we make cities more accessible-without using cars,” said Meesh Zucker, an urban planner at Superpedestrian.

Park(ing) started in 2015 to reimagine parking and public spaces in cities and to encourage art, playfulness, and activism. So today, people all over the world are taking over parking spaces and showing residents and cities how we can transform them.

Today, we have 10 scooters that replace one car parked to show how spaces take up with scooters in place of cars.

“We’re encouraging people to ride them,” Zucker said. “They’re spread throughout the city. If you download the app, you can find them. And we’re hoping that they start supplementing or supplanting trips in cars by residents.”

If you stop down here in downtown Hartford today, download the app. You get a free two-minute ride and you can take home one of the helmets.