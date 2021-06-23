Hartford residents who get vaccinated could win $1,000 or season passes to Six Flags

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford residents will be eligible for a $1,000 debit card or a pack of four season passes to Six Flags if they get vaccinated at an upcoming Health Department clinic.

The first clinic will be this Sunday, June 27 between 2-6 p.m. at the soccer field at Cronin Park at 490 Granby St. The second clinic will be Thursday, July 1 between 2-6 p.m. at the Health Department offices at 131 Coventry St.

“You should get vaccinated to protect your family and friends from this virus, especially now that experts believe the Delta variant is more contagious and much more likely to put you in a hospital,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “But if you’re a Hartford resident, come down to one of these clinics and in addition to protecting yourself, you could get a $1,000 debit card or a pack of season passes to Six Flags. If you’ve been waiting to get your vaccine, you’re not going to find a better opportunity than this.”

Winners of these incentives will be drawn in early July after this round of clinics.

Residents will have to show identification with a Hartford address or a piece of mail with a Hartford address at one of the clinics in order to be eligible for the incentives.

Hartford residents who want a free ride to and from either clinic can schedule them by calling 3-1-1.

Depending on demand, the city may add additional clinics that will be eligible for these incentives.