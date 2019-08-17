Hartford Riverfront Dragon Boat and Asian Festival

(WTNH) — An exciting and unique sight in Hartford. The Riverfront Dragon Boat and Asian Festival delighted onlookers in Hartford Saturday.

The free family-friendly festival is held at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza.

It features Dragon Boat Racing and also includes authentic music and food.

Interestingly, it is one of the top 10 dragon boat festivals in the country.

