HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A school nurse in Hartford has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly making “inappropriate comments” regarding LGBTQ+ students in the district on social media, according to the superintendent.

Hartford Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said the comments were made in a Facebook group and described private and personal details about a specific student.

“The nurse used a personal social media account; however, the manner in which the comments were shared, and the values they express are totally inconsistent with what we stand for. HPS does not tolerate any language that could be harmful to our community,” Torres-Rodriguez wrote in a letter to the Hartford Public Schools community.

The nurse was put on administrative leave while the district conducts an investigation.

“We take this matter, and any incident that impacts our students’ well-being, very seriously. Ensuring our schools are a safe place for students, staff and visitors is our highest priority. Therefore, we took immediate action to remove this individual from our schools while we investigate,” Torres-Rodriguez wrote.

The identity of the school nurse has not been released at this time.

