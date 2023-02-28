HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Public Schools is looking for more funding while cutting programs in order to make up a $24 million deficit.

“To close that gap, we are going to have to make some difficult decisions,” Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said.

She addressed the shortfall in on online townhall on Tuesday night, explaining why declining enrollment is to blame. She said more students are attending magnet schools — costing the district $2,500 per student.

The district is facing higher transportation costs, bigger salaries and more costly fringe benefits. Inflation is affecting every aspect, as well.

“Staffing costs, and our tuition costs, and our transportation costs and utilities — those four items believe it or not make up 94% of our total budget,” said Philip Penn, the district’s chief financial officer.

In the meantime, the district is freezing non-teacher positions and reviewing every budget item. That includes expenses like professional development costs. It also needs to find a way to boost revenue.

“They are taking away, they are not helping,” said Roberta Colon, who lives in Hartford. “They need to invest more money into the school system. When you invest, you get results.”

Torres-Rodriguez said that no teacher positions will be cut.