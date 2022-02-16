HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Absenteeism in Hartford schools has more than doubled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but school leaders are stepping up efforts in February to get kids to learn in person.

Far away from the gold medals in Beijing, kids are winning gold inside Hartford schools.

“We get to win prizes, and we have Olympics, and we have challenges and we get prizes,” Nayely Ortiz Morales, a 4th grader at Sanchez School, said.

Meet the victorious kindergarteners in Ms. Caldero’s class at the Sanchez Elementary School. They’re being celebrated for a 97% average daily attendance.

“Our kindergarteners are really excited because the first week of February they were in third place, and last week they took the gold,” principal Evelyn Mendoza Overton said.

The Attendance Olympics Challenge is a month-long, district-wide initiative to encourage more kids to learn in person despite pandemic challenges.

“I come to school because I really like to learn,” Songelly Arenas, another 4th grader at Sanchez School, said. “We go to school so we can learn, and we can get smart, and we can have a job.”

It doesn’t take much to be considered chronically absent. Missing more than two days a month will get you on the list.

“This week, we had 12 classrooms that had 92% or better and that’s what we want,” Mendoza Overton said. “We want to make sure kids they’re coming, that they’re here every day, but also making it fun that way they have something to look forward to.”

The Sanchez School has an attendance policy that kicks in once students are chronically absent. School workers make home visits to check in.

The hope is to inspire a love of learning that makes kids want to come to school.

“I can concentrate more when I’m in person because when I’m virtual, I can’t concentrate that much.” Madeline Aguilar, a 5th grader at Sanchez School, said. “Come to school more often, so they can get smarter, they learn new things.”