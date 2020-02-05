Hartford schools welcome nearly 50 students from Puerto Rico

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford has welcomed nearly 50 students from Puerto Rico in the wake of a series of earthquakes that devastated the island last month.

Shelimar Ramirez, the Coordinator of Welcome Center Program, says more students are likely to come given the ongoing aftershocks. Finding housing is one of the biggest challenges for those new students and their families.

Ramirez says some are staying with relatives and others in hotels. Hartford schools are receiving funding to support the new students.