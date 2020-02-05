 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Hartford schools welcome nearly 50 students from Puerto Rico

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford has welcomed nearly 50 students from Puerto Rico in the wake of a series of earthquakes that devastated the island last month.

Shelimar Ramirez, the Coordinator of Welcome Center Program, says more students are likely to come given the ongoing aftershocks. Finding housing is one of the biggest challenges for those new students and their families.

Ramirez says some are staying with relatives and others in hotels. Hartford schools are receiving funding to support the new students.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Residents concerned after hypodermic needles wash up on Wethersfield Cove shore

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Residents concerned after hypodermic needles wash up on Wethersfield Cove shore"

PD: Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Enfield home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "PD: Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Enfield home"

Local health experts educate public about the Coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Local health experts educate public about the Coronavirus"

WATCH: Marlborough's Dean "The Machine" scores his first basket during game

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Marlborough's Dean "The Machine" scores his first basket during game"

Photos show state of Fotis Dulos' garage after apparent suicide attempt

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Photos show state of Fotis Dulos' garage after apparent suicide attempt"

Bail bondswoman says she alerted CT regulators to issues with Fotis Dulos' bond company

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bail bondswoman says she alerted CT regulators to issues with Fotis Dulos' bond company"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss