HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a familiar scenario: a nervous student starts at a new school. Wednesday morning, it became a story Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez shared with third graders.

Parkville School kicked-off Read Across America on Wednesday. Amanda Kushner, curriculum specialist at Hartford Schools, said that 26 elementary schools in third-grade classrooms will receive virtual read-aloud volunteers.

Each school will be reading the same book: Jacqueline Woodson’s ‘The Day You Begin.’ Books were donated by the United Way of Central and Northeastern CT. The Hartford Public Library is making books available virtually.



“[It’s meant] to connect with members of our community,” Kushner said. “It also highlights the importance of reading diverse tests, celebrating diverse authors.”

Eric Harrison, CEO and President of United Way of Central and Northeastern CT, described the importance of having adults in kids’ lives to promote reading in the household.

“This is something exciting, something new,” Harrison said. “And I think we’re all craving to do in-person type of activities.”

This isn’t just a one-day event. March is National Reading Month, and The United Way is also kicking off a Reading Challenge, encouraging kids to pledge to read 20 minutes.



The hope: to develop a love of reading.



“Really, our goal is to have reading proficiency by the age of 4th graders, so we’re really excited today,” Harrison said. “This is our first time back in person. Last year we did it virtually.”