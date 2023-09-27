HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A senior citizen got her wish granted to return home to Clay Center, Kansas for her 60th high school reunion.

The 78-year-old woman, Chylene Pender, now lives in Hartford and said that she wanted return home but could not afford the cost of travel on her own.

The Connecticut Chapter of Twilight Wish Foundation stepped in to help bring Pender and her grandson to Kansas for this reunion weekend.

Pender celebrated her wish at a wish-granting ceremony Tuesday.

“They’re always really meaningful because they don’t think they are going to be able to do it,” Andrea Hoisl, director of the central Connecticut chapter, said. “That’s really the beginning of the wish, so when they can do it and have the assistance to do it, you couldn’t give them a million dollars or make them any happier.”

While Pender is in Kansas, she said she will also be able to visit her grandparents’ and parents’ graves one last time.

“I’m nervous and I’m excited, and I can’t wait to get there,” Pender said. “I figure this will be my last trip. They’re fantastic I couldn’t believe they would do this.”

Twilight Wish Foundation is known for granting wishes to people who are over the age of 65 and cannot afford to make their own wishes come true.