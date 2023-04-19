HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A partnership between organizations in Hartford is working to provide free computers as part of a program that also teaches technology skills.

The nonprofit Our Piece of the Pie, Hartford leaders, Hartford HealthCare and the Hartford Youth Service Corps will give refurbished computers to people in need. The service corps members will learn how to make them like new.

“This program, I will say for myself, definitely opens a lot of doors for me, which is either getting a job, or just finding things I like,” said Gabe Garcia, a member of Hartford Youth Service Corps.

The computers were handed out to seniors and college students on Wednesday at the Arroyo Recreation Center.

Applications are available online.