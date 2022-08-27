HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – An early-morning shooting left a man with multiple gunshot wounds, Hartford Police say.

The shooting took place around 4:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of 184 New Britain Avenue in Hartford as police responded to a ShotSpotter activation. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical, but stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation, which is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Department’s tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).