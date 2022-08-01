HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police responded to a shooting on Albany Avenue that left one man in the hospital Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Albany Avenue. Once at the scene, investigators said they found evidence of gunfire. While they were there, a victim arrived at an area hospital for a gunshot wound.

Officials said that the victim is a man in his 20s, and his gunshot wound is non-life-threatening at this time.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477) by police.