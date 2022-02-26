HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in Hartford on Saturday, police said.

Hartford Police responded to 152 Collins St. just after 9 a.m. Saturday morning and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, a female in her twenties, was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police said she is currently in critical, but stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to reach out to the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

