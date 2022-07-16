HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A shooting in Hartford left one man hospitalized, according to the Hartford Police Department.

The incident took place at 9:51 p.m. Friday night, turning the area of 15 Nelson St. into a crime scene. Police responded as a result of an automated ShotSpotter alert.

The man’s injury is not considered to be life-threatening, and he is currently in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions is actively investigating the situation. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).