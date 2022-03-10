HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade, originally set to take place on Saturday, is being postponed due to weather.

State officials announced the news Thursday, noting that rain and wind are forecasted throughout the day, and this weather would have a “negative impact on many aspects of the parade.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the parade has been postponed to Saturday, March 19 at 11 a.m. There will be no other rain date.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee’s (5C’s) largest and most important tradition. Officials said the parade is “critically important” to its membership, as well as many businesses in the region, so it’s important to ensure the parade’s success.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event has not taken place in three years.

2022 will mark the parade’s 50th anniversary.