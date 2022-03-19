HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a bit foggy and rainy today in Hartford, but spirits were high as people gathered at the capital for the return of the Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade is tradition. For those who march, dance, and drum, the traditions are passed down from generation to generation.

One man, Wayne Fournier, has been marching for 46 years.

“I started when I was a little kid and it actually gives you a sense of family support,” Fournier said.

They were upwards of 1,000 people marching in the parade, with more traditional bagpipers, fife, and drum, as well as high school bands from all over the state that came out to play their hearts out in front of crowds.

“It’s always fun, there’s never a dull moment,” Hartford resident Destine Dawson said. “Hartford proud, it’s always hype and energy. I love it.”

Leading the charge through the streets was Hartford Healthcare CEO Jeffrey Flaks. He’s been honored as a person of the year for the work Hartford Healthcare has done to get us through the pandemic.



“What better way to take the mask off and take a break, it’s safe, we’re bringing people back together, our best days are in front of us,” Flaks said. “Just to see all of the people from Hartford Healthcare walking in this parade, it means an incredible amount to me.”

As organizers said, the pandemic didn’t stop the parade only postponed it, and then rain postponed it again, but it was worth the wait.



“We delayed a week, but after two weeks of waiting what’s another seven days, and we have a perfect Irish day today,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

One woman said it’s so exciting to have the masks off and to not social distance, making it feel like everything is getting back to normal here in Hartford.