HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Christmas came early on Tuesday for a group of high school seniors in Hartford.

The students got word Tuesday morning that they all got accepted into the University of Hartford, with special incentives.

It happened during a surprise announcement from the group Hartford Promise. The high school seniors knew they were coming to a meeting about college at Weaver High School, but they were not sure what was going to happen.

“I was nervous and kind of scared, because I didn’t know how I was going to pay for college because of financial issues,” said Ariana Whitely, a senior at Weaver High School.

Then came the announcement that all of them were being offered the deal of a lifetime.

“You will be joining a group,” Hartford Promise President Richard Sugarman said. “There are 510 Promise Scholars right now going to college.”

Hartford Promise is a group that offers money and other resources to make sure bright, hardworking high school students can go to college. Tuesday’s announcement, however, was extra special. In addition to the 510 students getting financial help this year, the University of Hartford is offering all of the students in the group early admission, on top of other incentives.

“These students will receive free housing, on top of the $5,000 scholarship a year that they’ll get, in a total of $20,000 at Hartford Promise,” said Jordan Green, Hartford Promise’s director of reaching back services.

That is on top of any other scholarships they might be able to get on their own.

“I’m just so grateful and I just feel blessed to have this opportunity and resource to fall back on for years to come,” said Jose Laboy, a senior at Kinsella High School.

Hartford Promise vowed to keep supporting the students during college to make sure they graduate.

“Then, to know that they are going to be part of a community of over 500 Promise scholars that are literally going to transform our community,” Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said.

The idea is to reward hard work. That is something these scholars want younger ones to keep in mind.

“From freshman year, try to be determined, try to work hard because it does help, and there are people here who actually support you,” Whitely said.

Students who are Hartford residents, attend a Hartford public school, maintain a 3.0 GPA and attend school at least 93% of the time can be eligible for the same deal when they are seniors.