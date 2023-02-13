HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Monday marks the start of a special mission at one Hartford high school. Students at Classical Magnet School are raising money for their school by showing more kindness.

It’s called the Acts of Kindness Campaign. It’s a three-week effort to pay it forward.

For each donation students receive, they’ll perform an act of kindness of their choice as a way to show gratitude for the support.

“Students donated stuffed animals to first responders, so when families are in crisis, first responders can bring stuffed animals to children,” said Bethany Sullivan, Principal of Classical Magnet School.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez were on hand for the launch on Monday. To increase the number of their acts of kindness, students challenged the mayor to a basketball shooting competition and a dance-off with the superintendent.