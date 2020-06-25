Hartford summer reopening plans do not include public swimming pools

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford has released plans for city parks and recreational activities this summer.

Starting Friday, parking lots at city parks will reopen. Next Monday, playscapes and tennis courts will open. July 3 outdoor basketball courts and splash pads will open. July 13 all athletic fields will be opened for organized play.

I want to stress in all of these settings it’s critical to observe social distancing requirements still and to take those basic precautions. And at our playscapes and elsewhere, we’re going to have signage up that makes clear the need and importance of social distancing, continued caution. So we ask everyone to be mindful of that.” – Mayor Luke Bronin (Hartford/D)

Some bad news, however. The city has decided not to open pools this year due to COVID-19 concerns.