HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Building off the success of the first Hartford Taste Festival in 2022, the event will return this summer with even more food, arts, music and culture. The event, presented by The Hartford, will take place on June 9 and 10.

The festival takes place in Constitution Plaza and will feature 30 restaurants, 30 musical acts and several artists. The Hartford is making sure all restaurants in the city have the opportunity to participate.

“And to once again cover all vendor fees so that our restaurants can participate for free,” Stephanie Bush, head of Small Commercial and Personal Lines insurance at The Hartford, said.

News 8 spoke with Gigi Lawrence, the owner of RastaRant, who participated in the event last year. She said the restaurant’s vegan Jamaican cuisine was such a hit, they sold out.

“Our line pretty much wrapped around the block at one point. We’re excited to be back this year,” Lawrence said. “I definitely want to expose RastaRant, get people into vegan cuisine, you know flip their mentality about what vegan food is.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the festival will kick off the summer season in the city.

“Pretty much every single weekend there’s going to be a great family friendly festival, something fun to come in and enjoy. Whether it’s arts, culture, music, sports,” Mayor Bronin said.

Proceeds from the Hartford Taste Festival will go towards the Connecticut Foodshare.